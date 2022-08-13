The English Premier League is back, with Meridianbet

After 75 days, Premier League is back… and so are the incredible chances to win with Meridianbet. Meridianbet will be an accommodating host every week, offering you a chance to bet on all Premier League matches throughout the season just by a click of a button on their website or their user-friendly mobile application.

Just like every other year, the top-tier betting service will be providing all visitors access to the extensive database where they can learn everything about upcoming premiere league matches, teams, and their players. Without a doubt, all eyes are on the Arsenal and Leicester match tomorrow night. Next Sunday the attention will shift to the fiery match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meridianbet is currently listing The Gunners as the probable winner with decimal odds of 1.53 or an implied probability of 65.4%. Opposingly, 2015/16 premier league winners The Foxes will not back down without a fight, with the decimal odds of 5.74, or an implied probability of 17.4%.

The match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur has a pretty even playing field with regards to the probability of who’s going to reign supreme. The Blues are the favourites to take home the three points with decimal odds of 2.33 or an implied probability of 42.9%. But the Lilywhites are not far behind, with the decimal odds of 3.11, or an implied probability of 32.2%. It is anyone’s game to win, and that’s where you come in.

There’s still time to think strategically and place your bets on your speculative winners. With these possibilites from Meridianbet, what are you waiting for ? Head on over to support your favourite team and place your bets !

What does Meridianbet offer?

Founded in Europe back in 2001, Meridianbet have now opened over four betting stores in Malta, inaugurating their fourth shop in Bugibba earlier last year. The Meridian Group has built an empire, with 993-betting shops across the globe, operating in 35 different countries across Europe, Africa, and Latin America. The multinational organisation also successfully transitioned into an online empire, swiftly developing into one of the most well-established gaming groups in the business.

You can visit Meridianbet at

85, Triq il-Gandofflli, Buġibba (search for 85 Triq il-Qroll on Google Maps)

184, Triq is-Santwarju, Ħaż-Żabbar

174, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann

42, Naxxar Road, Birkirkara

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgt.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.