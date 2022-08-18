Ħamrun’s European dream fades after losing 4-1 to Partizan in Belgrade

Ħamrun Spartans lost 4-1 against Partizan Belgrade in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League’s play-off stage despite displaying a combative spirit.

The margin of defeat makes it hard for Ħamrun to turn around the result in the return match at Ta' Qali in Malta next week.

But the final score line does not do justice to the attacking football that Ħamrun displayed, which saw them enjoy 47% of possession against Partizan’s 53%.

Ħamrun were stunned in the first half with Partizan scoring three goals in the 15th, 25th and 33rd minutes. The Spartans had a goal cancelled because of a foul on the Partizan goalkeeper just before the half-time whistle.

In the second half, Ħamrun piled pressure on Partizan and managed to score through a Matthew Guillaumier header from a corner kick by Prsa in the 52nd minute.

Guillaumier almost made it two goals a few minutes later when he connected to another Prsa free-kick but was denied by Partizan goalkeeper Popovic.

With 15 minutes left, Patrick Andrade scored Partizan’s fourth goal after a solo effort inside the penalty area that left the Ħamrun defence gaping.

The return match will be played in Malta on 25 August and Ħamrun will have to put on a brave display to overturn the result against the higher-ranked opponents.