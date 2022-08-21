Manchester United and Liverpool FC face off in Premier League

The upcoming game follows the two clubs’ most recent match on 12 July, when Manchester United won a 4–0 victory in the club friendly. Nonetheless, Manchester United will have to work hard in the upcoming Premier League match to secure victory over Liverpool, who are widely tipped to be favourites to win following their consistently better league performance this year and higher-rated player line-up.

The match will take place at Old Trafford, a stadium nicknamed “The Theatre of Dreams” by Sir Bobby Charlton and the historic home of Manchester United.

Despite being favourites in this upcoming game, Liverpool have historically lagged slightly behind Manchester United — the former having won a total of nineteen Premier Leagues in the competition’s history, though only one win behind the latter’s twenty.

Monday’s game comes at an uncertain time for Manchester United, with club manager Erik ten Hag considering dropping team captain Harry Maguire for the upcoming match. The future of the club’s management is also in doubt, with Manchester-born billionaire Jim Ratcliffe recently signalling his interest in purchasing the team.

