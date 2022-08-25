Partizan crush Hamrun’s European dream

Hamrun Spartans’ European dream ended in bitter sweet fashion after sharing the spoils in their play-off home game against Serbia’s Partizan Belgrade.

A 3-3 draw at Ta’ Qali stadium was not enough to overturn the Spartans’ 4-1 defeat in Belgrade last week, effectively ending their European run. Partizan qualified to the group stage with a 7-4 aggregate.

Hamrun gave their numerous and colourful supporters cause for hope as they forged ahead after 27 minutes of play when Roko Prša found the back of the net.

The advantage only lasted seven minutes when Ricardo Jorge Pires Gomes scored for Partizan to level matters.

A series of careless mistakes midway in the second half saw Partizan score two goals and effectively shutting down Hamrun’s hopes of becoming the first ever Maltese team to qualify to the group stages of a European competition.

Partizan's Slobodan Urošević and Ricardo Jorge Pires Gomes sealed Hamrun’s fate with goals in the 72nd and 78th minute respectively.

Buoyed by their noisy supporters and never say die attitude, Hamrun piled pressure on Partizan’s defence and clawed back two goals in the dying minutes of the game.

Vinícius Freitas converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Matteo Fedele netted a second penalty kick deep into stoppage time to level the score, to the joy of Hamrun's supporters.

The final 3-3 score line was not enough to secure qualification but the prestigious result against higher ranked opponents cements Hamrun as Malta’s top football club at the moment.

Hamrun’s elimination ends the European adventure of all Maltese clubs but having had the group stage within reach, the Spartans will be hoping to finish the job next year.