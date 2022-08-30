Maltese footballer Maya Lucia joins Serie B side Genoa

International Maltese football player, Maya Lucia, has signed a one-year contract with Serie B side Genoa Femminile.

M. Global S. Ltd, the intermediary agency licenced by the Malta Football Association, announced the agreement between the Italian side and the 19-year-old on social media on Tuesday.

The former Raiders Lija midfielder was on a 10-day trial at Serie A side Fiorentina Women this summer.

Genoa have been newly promoted to Serie B, after finishing second in Serie C during the 2021/2022 season.

Lucia was named women’s best young player by the Malta Football Players’ Association (MFPA) for the past season and was included in the Best XI, after scoring five goals.

She was part of the national U-19 selection that gained a promotion to League A in the European qualifiers.

“I decided to take the plunge and make the move overseas in an effort to improve my footballing craft,” Lucia said in a statement issued by Ace Management, her legal assistants.

“I have loved the game since an early age and being able to make a profession out of it is a dream come true.

I was taken aback by Genoa’s interest in me and their enthusiasm and commitment to having me as part of their squad.”

