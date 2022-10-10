Euro 2024 qualifiers: Malta to play Italy at Ta’ Qali in March, England in June

UEFA has published the full fixtures list of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which see Malta kick off its adventure away against North Macedonia on Thursday 23 March.

Three days later, Malta’s first home game at Ta’ Qali will be against Italy. The next home game will be against England on Friday 16 June.

Malta will play away against Italy on Saturday 14 October and against England in Wembley on 17 November.

The draw has pitted Malta for the first time in the same group as Italy and England, to the delight of football enthusiasts.

Malta Football Association President Bjorn Vassallo, who was present for the draw, described it “a historic draw”.

“[It is] a very difficult group, everyone knows that, but Malta will have the opportunity to host very interesting matches which will motivate more supporters to flock to our stadium,” Vassallo said. “It will also be an experience for the Maltese players to play at renowned stadia. I believe that this group will see Malta build on its recent successes and grow.”

Full fixtures list of Group C:

23 March 2023, Thursday 8:45pm: Italy v England

23 March 2023, Thursday 8:45pm: N. Macedonia v Malta

26 March 2023, Sunday 6pm: England v Ukraine

26 March 2023, Sunday 8:45pm: Malta v Italy

16 June 2023, Friday 8:45pm: Malta v England

16 June 2023, Friday 8:45pm: N. Macedonia v Ukraine

19 June 2023, Monday 8:45pm: England v N. Macedonia

19 June 2023, Monday 8:45pm: Ukraine v Malta

9 September 2023, Saturday 6:00pm: Ukraine v England

9 September 2023, Saturday 8:45pm: N. Macedonia v Italy

12 September 2023, Tuesday 8:45pm: Italy v Ukraine

12 September 2023, Tuesday 8:45pm: Malta v N. Macedonia

14 October 2023, Saturday 3:00pm: Ukraine v N. Macedonia

14 October 2023, Saturday 8:45pm: Italy v Malta

17 October 2023, Tuesday 8:45pm: England v Italy

17 October 2023, Tuesday 8:45pm: Malta v Ukraine

17 November 2023, Friday 8:45pm: England v Malta

17 November 2023, Friday 8:45pm: Italy v N. Macedonia

20 November 2023, Monday 8:45pm: N. Macedonia v England

20 November 2023, Monday 8:45pm: Ukraine v Italy