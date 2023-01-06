Former Chelsea and Sampdoria great Gianluca Vialli, 58, loses battle against cancer

The former Chelsea player and manager and Sampdoria great Gianluca Vialli, has lost his battle against pancreatic cancer, aged 58.

Vialli died in London in hospital, after his cancer had been re-diagnosed last year.

His 87-year-old mother Maria Teresa and brother Nino travelled to the UK to be with him before returning to Italy.

Vialli was married to Cathryn White-Cooper, a British former model, with whom he had two young daughters. He had been living in south-west London since leaving Chelsea 20 years ago.

Vialli played a key role in Italy’s Euro 2020 success in England under head coach Roberto Mancini, a close friend and former teammate. But shortly after the triumph, Vialli was told his cancer had returned.

The ex-Italy international decided to step down as a coach for his country.

Tributes flooded in for Vialli on his departure, including from ex-Chelsea captain John Terry. Terry, who was given his debut for the Blues by former player-manager Vialli, posted a photo of his old gaffer on Twitter and wrote: “Sending my Love and Best Wishes to Gianluca Vialli. The man that gave me my debut and believed in me.”

Vialli joined Chelsea from Juventus in 1996 on a free transfer and played his last game in the 1998-99 season by scoring a winning goal against Derby County.

He went on to manage the club, before being sacked in September 2000 after falling out with key players including Gianfranco Zola and Didier Deschamps.

He began managing Watford in 2001 – during which time he briefly moved to Hampstead – but was sacked after a year.