Malta football chief Bjorn Vassallo seeks UEFA executive post

Malta Football Association President Bjorn Vassallo will be contesting for a post within the UEFA executive committee, MaltaToday can confirm.

This newspaper can confirm that Vassallo’s nomination was submitted in the past week.

“I can confirm that I am currently carrying out my campaign. Obviously, I have been within the European footballing movement for a couple of years now, and I have good relationships with a number of member associations, but it is still an election,” the MFA President said.

The UEFA Executive Committee is UEFA's supreme executive body. It comprises the UEFA President and 16 other members, including at least one female, elected by a UEFA Congress, as well as two members elected by the European Club Association (ECA) and one member elected by European Leagues, ratified by the Congress, all with the same rights and duties as the other Executive Committee members.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Vassallo said within the UEFA executive committee, policies, strategic reforms and decisions are taken, and so it would be good to have Malta involved.

“Malta and other small countries could have a say in these important decisions,” he said.

Each of the 55 UEFA members have vote, which will be cast during the 5 April congress which will be held in Lisbon. Nominations close on 5 February.

Should Vassallo be elected, he would still be retained as MFA President.