menu

Teddy Theuma faces Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Europa League quarter final

Malta international Teddy Theuma will be traveling to top-tier German side Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter final stage of the Europa League

karl_azzopardi
17 March 2023, 1:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Teddy Theuma
Teddy Theuma

Malta international Teddy Theuma will be traveling to top-tier side Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter final stage of the Europa League.

Theuma scored the first goal against Union Berlin on Thursday night as Union St Gilloise won three-nil against the German opposition.

He is the first Maltese national to play in this stage of the competition.

The Belgian side won 6-3 on aggregate. Bayer 04 Leverkusen advanced to the next stage of the Europa League after beating Ferencvárosi TC with two goals to none.

Should Theuma’s side advanced to the semi-final stage, they could face Jose Mourinho’s Roma, or Dutch side Feyenoord.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.