Teddy Theuma faces Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Europa League quarter final
Malta international Teddy Theuma will be traveling to top-tier German side Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter final stage of the Europa League
Malta international Teddy Theuma will be traveling to top-tier side Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter final stage of the Europa League.
Theuma scored the first goal against Union Berlin on Thursday night as Union St Gilloise won three-nil against the German opposition.
He is the first Maltese national to play in this stage of the competition.
The Belgian side won 6-3 on aggregate. Bayer 04 Leverkusen advanced to the next stage of the Europa League after beating Ferencvárosi TC with two goals to none.
Should Theuma’s side advanced to the semi-final stage, they could face Jose Mourinho’s Roma, or Dutch side Feyenoord.