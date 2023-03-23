North Macedonia take on Malta in the upcoming qualifying matches of Euro 2024

Taking place today at the National Arena Toshe Proeski, North Macedonia will be taking on Malta. Having lost their last five matches, North Macedonia is looking for a comeback to reign victorious once again. They lost 1-3 against Azerbaijan in their last friendly match.

Ranked 167 in the world by FIFA, Malta has never made it to a major final before. However, with new management in place, the Mediterranean minnows are hoping to take advantage of their two contests with North Macedonia to post a positive result. As Group C favorites Italy and England are expected to secure automatic qualification for the finals, Malta could potentially use these fixtures to develop new talent and gain valuable points.

Midfielders, Elijif Elmas who plays for Napoli and Darko Churlinov, who plays for Burnley, are prominent players in the North Macedonian team. Turkish football club Fenerbahce has also seen one of their players make North Macedonia’s official team with their left-back, Ezgjan Alioski making the cut.

Malta-based gaming company Meridianbet will be offering services to users to place bets on the match. This is an exciting opportunity for people who love to watch football and win cash prizes. Meridianbet is also offering specific games and odds for the match. These include;

North Macedonia to win and score two or more goals is 1.71

Malta to score over one goal is 1.92

The match to end in a draw is 4.45

