Italy hosts England in the opening match of Euro 2024 qualifications

England will face Italy in the first Euro 2024 qualifying match at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifying Group C opener.

Gareth Southgate's side will be taking on the reigning champions in what is a re-match of the Euro 2020 final that played out at Wembley Stadium.

The latest meeting between the two European heavyweights takes place this time at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli.

England will rely on captain Harry Kane, who is one goal away from passing Wayne Rooney for the all-time England goal record.

Taking the first step towards defending their continental crown, this game is crucial for the Azzuri.

Rumoured that they lost their sparkle since failing to make it to the World Cup, the Italians led by Roberto Mancini will endeavour to avoid adding another worldwide loss to their resume.

Italy has already lost a handful of players due to injuries, including striker Federico Chiesa, left-back Federico Dimarco, and goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, the latter two of whom have been replaced by Emerson Palmieri and Marco Carnesecchi.

Similarly, three England lions have departed the camp ahead of Thursday's game, with Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, and Nick Pope all withdrawing due to injuries.