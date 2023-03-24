Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Malta loses to North Macedonia in opening match

A plucky Malta was undone by two quick goals in the space of a few minutes by North Macedonia in its debut match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The match marked the debut of Michele Marcolini as Malta national team coach.

North Macedonia scored two goals in the 65th and 71st minute with substitute Yanncik Yankam grabbing one back for Malta in the 81st minute. Despite Malta's pressing to try and draw level, the North Macedonians held strong to leave the pitch with their first three points.

Playing in the same group as Malta, Italy suffered a 2-1 defeat at home in Naples at the hands of England. Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot to become the all-time top scorer for England.

Declan Rice opened the score after 13 minutes, followed by Kane's penalty in the 44th minute.. Italy's Matteo Retegui grabbed one for the home team at the change of ends in the 56th minute. England had to play the last 10 minutes of the game with a man less after Luke Shaw was given the marching orders.

Malta face Italy at Ta' Qali stadium on Sunday.