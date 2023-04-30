Swieqi United walkover ahead finals, Lija Raiders crowned U/21 Women Champions

Lija Raiders Women U/21 have been crowned champions after Swieqi United withdrew from the Trophy finals.

On social media, Swieqi United released a statement stating that they had not agreed to play two finals within a few hours of each other.

The club was scheduled to play in the U21 Trophy final on Sunday and the U17 Trophy final against Hibernians on Monday.

“Despite several attempts to request a fixture change from the MFA, Swieqi United did not receive a response,” Swieqi United President Justin Fenech later explained in a video message.

The Executive Committee within the Swieqi club also said that the health of their players, both physically and mentally, is a priority. Due to this, Swieqi United will not participate in both finals.

Fenech expressed his disappointment with the situation, calling it a form of disrespect and discrimination against the hardworking women who had earned their spot in the finals.