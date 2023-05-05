Napoli crowned Serie A champions

Napoli have clinched their first Serie A title for 33 years after a dominant season which has seen Luciano Spalletti's side lose just three league matches.

Napoli became just the third Serie A side ever to be crowned champions with five games to spare - after Inter Milan in 2007/08 and Juventus in 2018/19 - as they ended a 33-year wait for a title on Thursday night.

Courtesy of a 15-point gap to Lazio in second, Napoli needed just a point away at Udinese and despite trailing for 39 minutes, Victor Osimhen's equaliser in the second half was enough for a 1-1 draw and glory which sparked manic scenes in both Udine and Naples.

Osimhen was on hand to fire home from inside the box after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia saw a shot saved early in the second half. That cancelled out Sandi Lovric's stunner to spark a massive title party.

Osimhen has now scored more Serie A goals this season than any African player ever. Samuel Eto'o previously held the record with Inter after scoring 21 times in the 2010-11 season but Osimhen has now bettered that. The Nigerian is up to 22 for the year.

It is just the third time in the club's history that Napoli have won the Serie A title and they have done so for the first time since club legend Diego Maradona led them to titles in 1987 and 1990. Spalletti's side had the chance to clinch the title at home with a win against Salernitana last Saturday.