Sevilla FC and AC Roma battle it out in the Europa League final

Today is the Europa League final and it is sure to be intense. Taking place at the Puskás Arena in Budapest, Hungary in a stadium which has a capacity of 65,000, the turnout is expected to be quite impressive with both teams sure to have a considerable amount of support.

The match kicks off at 21:00 CET and will see two successful teams battle it out to win the Europa League. Sevilla FC, who won the UEFA Cup six times and won the UEFA Europa League, will compete against AC Roma, who were crowned champions of the 2021/2022 UEFA Europa Conference League. As both are highly successful football teams, there is no doubt that crowds will be in for a very competitive match.

AC Roma and Sevilla FC last met at the 2019/2020 Europa League where Sevilla reigned victorious with a 2-0 victory over Roma. Roma will be coming back and looking for revenge whilst Sevilla will be just as motivated to continue their winning streak over the Italian club.

In case you weren’t able to secure tickets or seats to watch the match live in person, worry not as you can still catch up and keep up with live updates thanks to Meridianbet.

Having many international outlets across Europe, Africa and Latin America, Meridianbet has formed a strong and loyal clientele base and it comes as no surprise. They offer live betting and updates across a range of sports such as basketball, ice hockey, tennis, volleyball and many more – with football being one of them. They also offer an endless amount of games that were created and produced in partnership with some of the industry’s biggest names.

Meridianbet has constant deals on offer – whether they be during your gaming journey or at the very beginning to get you excited to play and to help make you feel welcome. At the moment, Meridianbet is offering all fully registered players an exceptional deal that truly cannot be missed. If you are a Maltese resident and have both signed up and become fully verified on Meridianbet, you will receive a €10 + €10 no-deposit Casino & Sports bonus.

This offer is perfect for players who like playing casino games as well as placing bets on their favourite sports. Players can use their €10 Casino bonus on a range of games such as table games, live poker, roulette-style games and many more.

If you want to get your hands on this exceptional deal, receive live updates on the upcoming Europa League final match and place bets on the match, head over to Meridianbet and sign up now.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA with license number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.