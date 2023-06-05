World champion Mauro Camoranesi joins Floriana as new head coach

Former Juventus player, and 2006 World Cup winner Mauro German Camoranesi, has been appointed as Floriana FC head coach.

The Italian will be replacing compatriot Gianluca Atzori who stepped down from his post late last month.

“Mister Camoranesi will now lead the club's new technical project with the sole aim to help Floriana Football Club reach new heights, enhance the club's winning mentality and create an electrifying chapter in the club's history that will ignite passion and captivate our supporters. We are ready to redefine the club's essence and embark on this exciting journey, going forward together,” the club said in a statement.

Footballing career

Camoranesi began his career in Argentina in 1995, where he played for Aldosivi and Banfield, also having spells in Mexico with Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul, and in Uruguay with Wanderers. In 2000, he moved to Italy, joining Verona, where his performances earned him a transfer to defending Serie A champions Juventus in 2002.

Camoranesi won the league title and the Supercoppa Italiana in his first season with the club, also reaching the Champions League final. He spent most of his career with the Turin side, also winning a second Supercoppa Italiana during his eight seasons with the Bianconeri.

In 2010, he joined German side VfB Stuttgart for a season, before returning to Argentina to play for Lanús, and subsequently Racing Club, where he retired in 2014. Following his retirement, Camoranesi began his managerial career later that year, and has since coached Mexican club Coras de Tepic and Argentine side Tigre.

Born and raised in Argentina, Camoranesi represented Italy at international level, making his debut in 2003. With Italy, he took part at UEFA Euro 2004, UEFA Euro 2008, and the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup. He also took part in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and was a member of Italy's winning squad at the 2006 World Cup.