Maltese football clubs to be given €10,000 for every stage they progress in UEFA competitions

VisitMalta will give €10,000 payments to Maltese football clubs for every stage the teams advance to within UEFA competitions.

In a press conference, it was stated that the entity had offered the €10,000 payment for each football club that qualified and competed in official UEFA competitions, but this year, the payment will be given multiple times to any team that advances through different stages within the competitions.

Hamrun, Birkirkara, Gżira, and Balzan's Football Clubs are to receive €10,000 for every stage cleared in UEFA competitions while Birkirkara's female team is to compete in the UEFA Women Champions League. All clubs will receive €10,000 for qualifying in these competitions

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo announced these details in the presence of the clubs' representatives. Bartolo stated that the increase in incentives is evidence of Malta's clubs' abilities to succeed in competitive sports, regardless of the nation's size.

"We should be more proactive to incentivise sports entities to compete abroad, so that they may bring success to Malta's name, as they also serve to advertise the islands," Bartolo concluded.