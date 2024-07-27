menu

Driver seriously injured in midnight Floriana crash

Police said that a 45-year old man from Qormi was hospitalised with grievous injuries after his car was involved in a collision with another vehicle being driven by a 39 year-old man from Balzan

27 July 2024, 9:38am
by Matthew Agius
The incident occurred on Triq Nazzjonali, Floriana
The police are investigating the cause of a midnight car crash that left one man grievously injuried.

In a statement issued on Saturday, a police spokesperson said that officers had responded to a report of a crash in Triq Nazzjonali, Floriana at around midnight on Friday.

Preliminary investigations indicated that a 45-year old man from Qormi, who was driving a Renault Megane, had collided with a Ford Focus that was being driven by a 39 year-old man from Balzan. 

An ambulance was dispatched to assist the man from Qormi, who received treatment at the scene before being transported to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were later certified as being grievous in nature.

A police investigation is underway. 

