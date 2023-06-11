Manchester City crowned European champions, complete Treble

Manchester City made club history on Saturday when they beat Inter Milan to clinch the Champions League for the first time.

Only one goal separated the two teams at the end of the 90 minutes but it was enough for City to secure the trophy, and the Treble.

After winning the Premier League and FA Cup, City emulated rivals Manchester United’s triple trophy haul in 1999, becoming only the second English club to achieve the feat.

Rodri’s goal after 68 minutes of play settled the encounter even though Pep Guardiola’s side was never at its best against a well organised Inter.

It really did not matter for the City fans inside Turkey’s Ataturk Stadium as they celebrated wildly the greatest night and season in the club's history.

For coach Guardiola, victory sealed his status as a great manager having added a third Champions League to the two he won at Barcelona.

Inter were unfortunate not to level proceedings when Federico Dimarco's header bounced off the bar and Ederson made a stunning late save to deny Romelu Lukaku.