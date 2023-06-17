[IN PICTURES] Malta trounced by England at Ta' Qali

Malta was trounced by England in front of a sell-out crowd at Ta’ Qali Stadium on Friday with Marcolini’s men playing on the receiving end for 90 minutes.

The Malta team posed no danger to Jordan Pickford’s goal with match statistics showing no shots at England’s net and a possession rate of just 34%. England applied pressure in all departments from start to finish, locking out Malta’s arguably best player, Teddy Teuma, out of the match.

Malta conceded two penalties, which were converted by Harry Kane (31 minutes) and Callum Wilson (86 minutes). Proceedings did not start well for Malta when Ferdinando Apap botched a clearance off a dangerous Saka cross to put the ball in his own net.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the second for England after 28 minutes with an impressive strike from outside the box that left Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello looking at the ball.

These are a few of the images from the game captured by our photographer James Bianchi.