[IN PICTURES] Malta trounced by England at Ta' Qali

European Cup Qualifiers | Malta vs England = 0-4

maltatoday
17 June 2023, 9:01am
by Staff Reporter
1 min read
Joseph Mbong confronting Marcus Rashford (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Malta was trounced by England in front of a sell-out crowd at Ta’ Qali Stadium on Friday with Marcolini’s men playing on the receiving end for 90 minutes.

The Malta team posed no danger to Jordan Pickford’s goal with match statistics showing no shots at England’s net and a possession rate of just 34%. England applied pressure in all departments from start to finish, locking out Malta’s arguably best player, Teddy Teuma, out of the match.

Ta' Qali saw a sell-out crowd (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Malta stalwart Teddy Teuma (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Malta conceded two penalties, which were converted by Harry Kane (31 minutes) and Callum Wilson (86 minutes). Proceedings did not start well for Malta when Ferdinando Apap botched a clearance off a dangerous Saka cross to put the ball in his own net.

England captain Harry Kane trying to pass through Malta's defence (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the second for England after 28 minutes with an impressive strike from outside the box that left Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello looking at the ball.

Trent Alexander Arnold celebrating after an impressive goal from outside the box (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
These are a few of the images from the game captured by our photographer James Bianchi.

Zak Muscat stopping an England attack (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Maltese supporters could only look on as England dictated proceedings from start to finish (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Hundreds of English supporters cheered on their team at Ta' Qali Stadium (James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
