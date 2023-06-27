Inter Milan in advanced talks with Orlando Pride over Hayley Bugeja

Malta international Haley Bugeja is close to joining Italian side Inter, according to reports.

NET Television’s Replay reported that the 19-year-old, who currently plays for National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Orlando Pride, is in advanced talks with the Italian giants.

Bugeja, who plays as a forward, joined Orlando Pride last year, having transferred from Italian Serie A side US Sassuolo.

She was recently ranked 15th in ESPN’s 21 Best Women Players 21 or Under and was named Number 3 on GOAL.com’s NXGN 2022 – the 20 best wonderkids in women’s football.

On the international stage, Bugeja represented Malta at the youth and senior levels, earning her first senior cap in 2019 at just 14 years old in a friendly match against Romania.