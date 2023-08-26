FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days. This comes after Spain's football governing body issued a legal threat in response to claims made by Jennifer Hermoso, a prominent player in the country's ranks.

The accusations revolve around an incident where Hermoso alleged that Luis Rubiales, the president of the federation, kissed her without consent during the medal ceremony following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales, acknowledging his misjudgment, attracted criticism from various quarters, including the soccer community and Spanish politicians like Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who deemed his apology insufficient.

The situation escalated when Rubiales, unyielding, declared his intention to remain in his position during a speech at the federation's Extraordinary General Assembly. ssatisfaction with the incident.

Hermoso took to social media on Friday to express her stance, firmly asserting that she did not grant consent for the kiss and describing the act as inappropriate, impulsive, and sexist.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), in a statement issued on the same day, defended Rubiales, asserting that the kiss was mutual and denouncing what they termed as unjust campaigns and "fake feminism."

The federation further emphasised players' obligation to participate in matches if called upon. This came as a response to the collective decision of all 23 members of Spain's victorious World Cup squad, Hermoso included, along with nearly 50 other professional female soccer players, to abstain from playing until Rubiales was ousted from his role.

FIFA also said that disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales were in motion due to potential violations of the sport's standards of conduct.