Malta international Teddy Teuma single-handedly crushes Montpellier in French Ligue 1

Teddy Teuma, 29, had a smashing game in France’s Ligue 1, scoring two picture-perfect goals on Sunday as he helped Reims defeat Montpellier 3-1.

French sports magazine L’Equippe selected Teuma among its top-11 players of the weekend, with the Maltese midfielder topping the list with 9 points, one above French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Malta international secured a four-year contract with Reims over the summer having been acquired from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise for €4.6 million.

On Sunday, Teuma was with the starting 11. He authored an assist and two goals that saw Reims brush aside Montpellier in the third day of the Ligue 1, France’s top league.

Teuma was born in Toulon and went through the lower divisions of French football before exploding in Belgium and becoming a Maltese international.

Teuma single-handedly crushed Montpellier as supporters showered him with grateful chants of ‘Teuma, Teuma’.

After the game, Teuma emphasised the team effort: “We weren't the most beautiful team in the world, but there was a real unity and a real team on the field.”

Will Still, the Belgian coach of Reims, acknowledged Teuma’s stellar performance. “Teddy was important, and he was recruited for that. He delivered a header to Youl, then a quite interesting free-kick, and a shot for which I don't have the words to describe how beautiful it was.”

Teuma’s first goal from a free kick came on the 41st minute but it was a first-timer from way outside the big box that pummelled straight into Montepellier’s net on the 56th minute that raised hairs.

This was Reims second victory in a row that saw them climb up to third place with six points behind Monaco and Marseille.

Reims now play away at Metz on Saturday.