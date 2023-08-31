Champions League: AC Milan handed group of death, Man United and Bayern Munich slotted together

The biggest competition in European football is back, and the groups for this year’s competition have been drawn.

Manchester United have been drawn with Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in their Champions League group, while Newcastle were handed the toughest draw with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Holders Manchester City have been handed a relatively easier group, having been drawn against RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys.

Europa League champions Sevilla will face Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and RC Lens in Group B.

This Champions League is the 20th and last in the familiar format of eight round robin groups of four teams each, sending the top two into a 16-team knockout bracket.

Next year the Champions League expands to 36 teams, playing eight games instead of six, ranked in a single standings. The top eight will advance direct to the round of 16. Teams ranked No. 9 through 24 go into a knockout playoffs round to decide the other eight places in the last-16. One team from each pot will be drawn into a group. Teams from the same national association cannot be placed into the same group.

The final edition in the established format starts September 19 and group-stage games finish December 13. The knockout stage starts in February and reaches the final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1

Champions League draw in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp