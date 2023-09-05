Professional female football players entitled to maternity leave under new MFA rules

Professional female football players will be entitled to maternity leave during their contract term, after regulations were approved by the Malta Football Association’s executive board.

Clubs will also have the possibility of registering a player outside the regular registration periods to temporarily replace another female player who has taken maternity leave.

These regulations align with existing FIFA rules which aim to promote gender equality and support women in their careers as athletes.

Under these rules, any unilateral termination of a contract by a club based on a player's pregnancy, maternity leave, or related rights will be considered unjustified.

Female athletes will be given certain rights during pregnancy, including determining the level of access to sporting services on the basis of medical advice, opportunities for alternate employment, the right to return to activity, and the possibility to breastfeed, thereby fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for female professionals in the sports industry.

The first meeting of the Malta FA Executive Board for Season 2023/24 was convened on Monday at the Centenary Hall, following its election during the July General Assembly for a mandate of two years. The board is set to continue to chart the strategic and regulatory course for Maltese football.

During the meeting, Malta FA President Bjorn Vassallo reminded members of their rights and obligations within the decision-making body.

"Our goal is to promote and protect the interests of all our clubs and member associations. We are here to ensure that football in Malta thrives, and for that, each member must actively collaborate, contribute and uphold their responsibilities,” he said.