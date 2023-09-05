Football club penalised after breaching suspension imposed on former president

Vittoriosa Stars FC have been slapped with a three-point penalty by the Malta Football Association after the club breached a suspension imposed on its former president.

The MFA’s decision followed a recommendation made by the association’s Ethics and Compliance Committee. The decision is subject to appeal.

In a statement on Tuesday the MFA said Vittoriosa will start their 2023/24 Amateur League Group B campaign with the three points less.

“The MFA’s Control, Disciplinary and Ethics Committee issued the decision in relation to the charge that the club breached a suspension which had been imposed on the club’s former president following the recommendation of the Association’s Ethics and Compliance Committee,” the statement read.

Vittoriosa’s former president Daniel Orsini was suspended by the MFA last February after a magistrate’s court sentenced him to 18 months in prison suspended for four years. Orsini was found guilty of fraud and forgery in a case that went back to 2016.

When delivering judgment, the court described Orsini’s criminal record as “colourful” with 21 instances of guilt.

The MFA justified Orsini’s suspension from football on the basis of reputational damage to Maltese football, which is one of the factors listed in the association’s rulebook.

However, despite his suspension from football last February, Orsini was still acting as de facto president of Vittoriosa. On paper, Orsini is neither president nor a member of the club’s committee but was appearing alongside new club signings in several social media posts.

Moreover, Orsini is the operator of the football club’s restaurant and bar, which go under the name D’Orsini.

Orsini’s continued association with the football team despite his suspension has now led the MFA to take disciplinary action against the club in the form of a three-point penalty.