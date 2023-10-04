2030 World Cup set to be held across six countries, three continents

World Cup 2030 is set to be held in six countries across three continents, while Saudi Arabia could be set to host the 2034 edition of the tournament.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco are on course to co-host the 2030 edition of the men's tournament, with three South American nations - Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay - staging the opening matches to mark the tournament's centenary.

The rest of the 48-team tournament will then move to north Africa and Europe, under a proposal from UEFA, the Confederation of African Football and South American confederation CONMEBOL which was accepted by the FIFA council at a meeting on Wednesday.

The hosting arrangement is now subject to formal approval by FIFA's congress.

Uruguay's selection for 2030 is in recognition of their role as hosts and winners of the opening tournament, Argentina's as runners-up in that tournament and Paraguay's as the traditional home of CONMEBOL.

Those countries will qualify automatically for the finals and play their opening games on home soil.

"In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents - Africa, Europe and South America - six countries - Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay - welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.