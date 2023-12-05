Malta women’s team host Latvia in historic Nation’s League decider

The Maltese Women National Team could be set to make history today as they face Latvia at Centenary Stadium in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Malta currently stands unbeaten, having scored 11 goals, and not conceded any. Eight goals were scored by Inter Milan forward Hailey Bugeja.

Last Friday, Malta was held to a nil-nil draw with Moldova away from home, despite the Moldovans losing a player to a second yellow card at the 80th minute mark.

Latvia on the other hand scored four past Andorra when they hosted them at home.

Malta today needs to either win or draw in order to secure promotion to Group B. On the other hand, Latvia needs to win by a margin of more than one goal to secure promotion.

The match between Malta and Latvia will be streamed live on TVM Sport at 4pm.

