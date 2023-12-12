A 'historic day for Maltese football' as MFA, MPL enter agreement to modernise the Premier League

The Malta Football Association (MFA) and the Malta Premier League have created a joint venture aimed at modernising elite club football locally.

The agreement means that the Malta Premier League will be able to engage in commercial activity including branding, sponsorships, as well as the marketing rights of the league.

The joint venture will also see changes in the format of the league, one of which will be a reduction of teams in the league.

The agreement signed on Tuesday will also see the establishment of a new company responsible for the organisation of the Premier League for five football seasons starting from 2024/25. This is expected to create more exposure opportunities which is aligned with the Malta FA’s plans to upgrade the league.

Commercial, branding, and other marketing rights will fall under the remit of the MPL. Meanwhile, the MFA will be entrusted with matters such as club licensing, player status, and disciplinary processes.

A chairperson as well as two directors from each of the entities will be chosen to form part of the board of directors within the new company, while the president of the MFA and the chairman of the MPL will sit on the board as ex-officio members.

Addressing those present at a press conference, MFA President Bjorn Vassallo described the agreement as a very important moment in Maltese football, saying that if handled correctly, this deal can benefit all parties involved in the league. He added that as times change, so too must the MFA change in order to better adapt to the times.

Vassallo noted that many people, especially past football club presidents have long dreamt of this moment, and thanked all those involved in bringing the agreement into reality.

From his end, MPL Chairman and ex-Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat said that this agreement will strengthen the entrepreneurial spirit of Maltese football while creating a league that can sustain itself and its clubs.

Muscat noted that despite the significance of the joint venture, difficult decisions had to be taken, as he noted that this football season will see four teams relegated instead of the usual two. Despite this, he thanked all those involved and looked forward to see the fruit of the agreement.