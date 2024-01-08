German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Franz Beckenbauer, the iconic figure of German football, has passed away at the age of 78, leaving behind an incomparable legacy in the world of sports.

Beckenbauer, affectionately known as "Der Kaiser," mesmerized audiences with his graceful playstyle and strategic prowess on the pitch, revolutionizing the role of defenders in the beautiful game.

His accomplishments included multiple triumphs with Bayern Munich and a pivotal role in Germany's victorious 1974 World Cup campaign.

Beyond his illustrious playing career, Beckenbauer transitioned seamlessly into coaching and management, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. His tactical brilliance guided Germany to another World Cup victory in 1990, solidifying his reputation as a visionary in football.

Beckenbauer's influence extended beyond the field, with significant contributions to football administration, notably shaping FIFA and spearheading the successful organization of the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Malta links

Beckenbauer's name cropped up locally in controversial circumstances linked to the FIFA vote which awarded Germany the 2006 World Cup.

Former MFA president Norman Darmanin Demajo had claimed a “secret” contract was signed between then MFA President Joe Mifsud and Franz Beckenbauer that saw the Maltese FA earn $250,000 five weeks before the crucial World Cup vote.

An investigation by the Daily Mail had claimed to have seen a “secret document” from 2000 which saw the MFA earn $250,000 in exchange for the Maltese national team to face German football giants Bayern Munich in a friendly.

The investigation said that the deal was struck after a secret meeting was held between Franz Beckenbauer and former MFA President Joe Mifsud at the latter’s private residence. At the time, Beckenbauer was the president of Bayern Munich as well as the head of Germany’s 2006 organising committee.

Mifsud had denied any wrong doing but lost a libel case filed against Darmanin Demajo and sister newspaper Illum, which had reported the claims. In court Mifsud confirmed that he did meet the German in the living room of his Qrendi house.

