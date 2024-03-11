MFA, police investigating alleged corruption by Premier League club official

An individual at a Maltese premier league is under investigation by the police and the MFA over alleged corruption, MaltaToday can confirm.

Sources close to the investigation said the alleged corruption only involved a single club, and the case happened during this ongoing season.

The sources also said recordings indicating the corruption have been submitted as part of the investigation. The source stressed that the recordings do not make or break the case, and are part of the wider investigation into the case.

NET News reported that the individual under investigation forms part of a premier league club’s technical staff, who approached a player from an opposing team to bribe him.

The report says the player who was approached immediately informed his club, who filed a report to the police.

MaltaToday reached out to Herman Mula who heads the Malta Football Association’s Integrity Unit, who confirmed the ongoing investigation.

He stressed that the MFA and the police are conducting the investigation in tandem, and rubbished reports that the association was conducting separate investigations to the police.

“We are working in tandem and together with the police to ensure a fair investigation,” Mula said.