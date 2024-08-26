Former England boss Sven Goran-Eriksson dies aged 76

Former England boss Sven Goran-Eriksson has died at the age of 76.

A family statement read: “After a long illness, Sven Gordan-Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family. The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong. The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted. Condolences and greetings can be left on the website www.svengoraneriksson.com,” the statement read.

Sven-Göran Eriksson, born on February 5, 1948, in Torsby, Sweden, was a renowned football manager with a career that spanned several decades. He began his managerial journey in the late 1970s, quickly making a name for himself in European football. Eriksson's early success came with IFK Göteborg, where he led the team to a UEFA Cup victory in 1982, which brought him international recognition.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Eriksson managed top clubs across Europe, including Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, and Lazio. His most notable achievements during this period included multiple league titles and cup victories, particularly with Lazio, where he won the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia, and the UEFA Super Cup. His tactical acumen and calm demeanour earned him respect across the footballing world.

In 2001, Eriksson made history as the first foreign manager of the England national team. He guided England to the quarter-finals in both the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, as well as Euro 2004.

After leaving the England job, he continued his managerial career with various clubs and national teams around the globe, leaving a lasting legacy in international football.