Maria Azzopardi appointed MFA General Secretary

MFA vice-president and lawyer Maria Azzopardi has been appointed as the new association General Secretary.

This decision was announced during the Malta FA Executive Board meeting that took place on 17 December.

She will replace Angelo Chetcuti, who formally communicated his intention to step down from the role at the end of this calendar year during the General Assembly last October.

“I am honoured and pleased to be appointed as the General Secretary of the Malta FA. I am committed to serving our members with the same dedication and integrity I have always demonstrated, striving to repay the trust placed in me. Inspired by the strong foundations and good practices established by my predecessor, I am motivated to build on this legacy while upholding the values and passion that have guided my career and shaped my journey in football,” she said.

He had served in the position since December 2016, having an influential role in the organisation where he spearheaded several reforms and initiatives.

Azzopardi has a long history in Maltese football, having had an impressive career in the sport both on and off the pitch. As a football player, she represented Rabat Ajax FC, Melita FC and Hibernians FC, being named Malta FA Player of the Year in the 2003/04 season. She also earned 33 caps for the Malta Women's National Team from 2005 to 2017.

She was elected Vice President of the Malta FA in March 2024, the first female to occupy this role. She will retain this position temporarily, however she will forfeit voting powers to align with the duties and role of General Secretary.

Azzopardi has a Doctorate in Law and a Master in Sports Law from De Montfort Leicester University. She is a seasoned sports lawyer and has experience working in the legal teams of several institutions.

She will be assisted by Rodney Pisani, who has been appointed Deputy General Secretary.

Pisani has worked at the Malta FA since 2006, initially starting his career in the Registrations Department. He has prior experience as Deputy General Secretary, having served in the role in 2010, then being tasked with handling competitions. He retained that role until 2020, before becoming Director of Football Services at the Association.

MFA President Bjorn Vassallo congratulated Azzopardi as he also explained the next steps for the association.

"The role of General Secretary is critical for the diligent running of the Association. I am convinced that Maria is best placed to fill this post. She has the right profile and experience to retain the stability needed for the Association to continue moving forward. This is also why I have asked the Executive Board to have Dr Azzopardi temporarily occupy two posts temporarily, naturally relinquishing her voting powers as Vice-President," he said.

Vassallo also congratulated Rodney Pisani on his appointment as Deputy General Secretary. "Rodney is a long-standing stalwart within the administration of the Association. He will certainly provide good support and expertise through his extensive experience and strong relationship with our members," he said.

Vassallo also expressed his appreciation towards outgoing General Secretary Angelo Chetcuti.

"Angelo has served admirably with utmost professionalism and dedication. I would like to thank him for his immense contribution throughout these past eight years in which he proved to be an important pillar in the administration of the Association," he remarked.