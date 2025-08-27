Glenn Micallef: ‘European football must stay in Europe’

European Commissioner for Sport Glenn Micallef has criticised proposals to stage domestic league matches outside Europe, warning that moving competitions abroad is a “betrayal” of fans and local communities.

“To me, it’s clear: European competitions must be played in Europe. European football must stay in Europe,” Micallef wrote on X. “As Commissioner and as a lifelong football fan, I believe that clubs owe most of their success to their loyal fans and local communities. Moving competitions abroad isn’t innovation, it’s betrayal.”

His comments follow the Spanish football federation's approval for Villarreal’s La Liga match against Barcelona in December to be played in the United States. The match, scheduled at Villarreal’s Estadio de la Ceramica on 21 December, may be moved to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The RFEF said it would seek authorisation from UEFA and FIFA.

The proposal has drawn criticism from football fans Europe-wide, who see the move as commercial endeavour which betrays the sport.

Micallef pointed out that this is the first major stress test for sport governance since the Super League, highlighting that strong, community-based clubs are at the heart of the European Sports Model.

The Spanish football supporters’ association FASFE joined Barcelona and Villarreal fans in a joint statement voicing their “absolute, total and firm opposition” to the plan. They urged the RFEF and the national sports council to “stop this madness” and warned they would “take appropriate legal action” if it goes ahead.

Micallef said he has already spoken to Ronan Evain of Football Supporters Europe to express solidarity with fans, especially in Spain and Italy. At the EU Sport Forum in Kraków earlier this year, he had promised that fans would be fully included in discussions on sport and governance.

Other one-off matches, like the Italian and Spanish Super Cups, have been held abroad recently. AC Milan have sought approval to play their Serie A match against Como in Perth, Australia, in February 2026, as San Siro is booked for the Winter Olympics.

FIFA rules prohibit domestic league matches from being played abroad, but a working group was formed last year to analyse this issue. Past attempts to move Barcelona games to Miami were dropped due to opposition from Spanish authorities and players’ unions.

The Premier League in England rejected calls to hold games abroad. In 2008, proposals for additional fixtures overseas were shelved following criticism from fans and the media.