UEFA Champions League | Paris Saint Germain 1 – Real Madrid 2

PSG came into the match knowing that they will need to overturn a 3-1 defeat if they are to progress further in the UEFA Champions League. To make things worse, they had to do without Neymar who will need to spend some time on the side lines following an injury.

Unai Emery’s side were expected to start on the attack. However, despite showing more urgency in their play, they failed to create much during the first half.

Real Madrid created the first chance of the match after twelve minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo sent a pass towards Karim Benzema and the latter fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area took a deflection and went out for a corner.

The holders of the competition nearly forged ahead on the 18th minute. Marco Asensio whipped a cross from the right that went in the direction of Sergio Ramos whose first time effort forced a great save from Alphonse Areola.

PSG replied on the 28th minute. Kylian Mbappe attempted a shot from an angled position that sailed off target.

The Spanish giants had a golden opportunity to go ahead on the 33rd minute. Marcelo released Benzema past PSG’s defence. The French forward went through on goal, but saw his shot being blocked by Areola.

On the 42nd minute, Navas had to make a vital save in order to deny Mbappe. The youngster latched on a pass from Dani Alves and fired a shot from a tight angle that was saved by Real Madrid’s custodian. Cavani was furious with Mbappe for not passing the ball towards him as he was in a better position.

Nothing changed during the second half as Real Madrid remained the stronger side throughout the whole half.

Five minutes into the second half, Marcelo delivered a cross towards Ronaldo who headed the ball slightly wide.

Ronaldo killed PSG’s hopes a minute later. Following a mistake by Alves, Vazquez went down the left flank before sending a cross towards the Portuguese whose header gave Areola no chance.

PSG tried to hit back and went close on the hour mark. Yuri Berchiche saw space and sent an effort across the frame of goal. Cavani made contact with the ball and forced Navas into action.

Things went from bad to worse for PSG on the 65th minute as Marco Verratti was sent off after being shown his second yellow card for dissent.

Real Madrid were denied by the post on the 69th minute. Asensio saw his volley stamping off the post.

PSG scored a lucky equaliser two minutes later. Alves headed a cross from Di Maria across the box and Javier pastore went for a diving header. The ball was deflected by a number of defenders before hitting Cavani and landing inside the net.

Real Madrid regained their lead on the 80th minute. Adrien Rabiot failed to clear his mark and the ball fell for Ronaldo who offloaded a pass to Casemiro. The Brazilian’s strike got deflected and nestled into the back of the net.

Lucas Vazquez nearly scored for Real Madrid on the 83rd minute. Gareth Bale broke down the left and cut the ball towards Vazquez whose sharp shot was diverted onto the post by Areola.

Seconds later, the post denied Real Madrid once more as Ronaldo saw his strike hitting the woodwork.

A minute from time, Isco hit a shot from distance that was parried by Areola.

Following this result, there will be a huge disappointment in Paris and Emery’s position as PSG’s coach will definitely be discussed since despite spending heavily during the summer, the French giants failed to progress in the UEFA Champions League once more.

Paris Saint Germain starting line-up: Alphonse Areola, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Thiago Motta, Edison Cavani, Angel Di Maria, Yuri Berchiche, Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Alves

Real Madrid starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Mateo Kovacic

Referee: Felix Brych

Assistant Referees: Marc Borsch, Stefan Lupp

Additional Assistant Referees: Bastian Dankert, Marco Fritz

Fourth Official: Markus Hacker