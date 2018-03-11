BOV Premier League | Valletta 2 – Hibernians 1

Danilo Doncic’s side forged ahead after twenty-five minutes. Following a cross by Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Santiago Malano finished past Andrew Hogg.

Valletta doubled their advantage five minutes later. Malano served Albert Prosa and the latter finished inside the net from close range.

Hibernians reduced the gap on the 43rd minute. Jurgen Degabriele received the ball from Jackson Lima and hit a fine shot that gave Henry Bonello no chance.

The Paolites were denied by the post on the 90th minute as Degabriele’s powerful drive hit the upright.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Matteo Piciollo, Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Raed Ibrahm Saleh, Rowen Muscat, Miguel Angel Alba, Albert Prosa

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Dunstan Vella, Martin Kreuzriegler, Jackson Lima, Rodolfo Soares, Clayton Failla, Johann Bezzina, Andrei Agius, Jorge Pereira da Silva, Giorgi Gorozia, Timothy Tabone Desira

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Paul Apap

Additional Assistant Referees: Fyodor Zammit, Etienne Mangion

Fourth Official: Thomas Debono

BOV Player of the Match: Santiago Malano (Valletta)