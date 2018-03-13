UEFA Champions League | Roma 1 – Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Cengiz Under's goal and a string of Alisson saves in a 2-1 away first-leg defeat had kept Roma in the tie, and Eusebio Di Francesco's men edged to victory in the return to reach the quarter-finals despite a dismal display in which Dzeko's winner was scarcely deserved.

Indeed, despite needing only a draw to themselves reach the last eight on Wednesday, this was no backs-to-the-wall job for Paulo Fonseca's Shakhtar as they sought to enjoy themselves at Stadio Olimpico.

An assured away performance was led by Manchester City target Fred as Shakhtar had the better of the opening 45 minutes, pressing the Serie A side when out of possession and then attacking at speed.

Chances were few and far between, though, and a lack of cutting edge in the final third was ruthlessly punished by Dzeko seven minutes after half-time.

Shakhtar's desperation for the away goal they now required left gaps in defence and Ivan Ordets was dismissed for halting a late Roma breakaway as Alisson held on for a fourth consecutive home Champions League clean sheet to seal the hosts a place in the draw for the last eight.