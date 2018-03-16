BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 1 – Birkirkara 3

The Rainbows went ahead after fifteen minutes. Samba Tounkara went on the left side before passing the ball towards Ricardo da Silva Faria who slotted it past Kristijan Naumovski.

Birkirkara scored the equalising goal on the 35th minute. Following a cross by Cain Attard, Waldemar Acosta headed the ball inside the net.

The Stripes added another on the 41st minute. Acosta sent Jake Grech through and the latter placed the ball behind Andrea Cassar.

Tarxien had a glorious chance to equalise on the 58th minute. Attard brought down Wellington de Oliveira Vieira inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. However, Faria saw his effort from the eleven metres mark being saved by Naumovski.

Paul Zammit’s side sealed the issue on the 72nd minute. Following some good work by Mislav Andjelkovic, the ball went into the path of Grech whose powerful shot gave Cassar no chance.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Andre Scicluna, Sean Cipriott, Ebiabowei Baker, Luke Grech, Stefan Radovanovic, Eduard Calin, Gabriel Aquilina, Ricardo da Silva Faria, Wellington de Oliveira Vieira, Samba Tounkara

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Cain Attard, Lucas Maia, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Kurt Zammit, Ryan Scicluna, Edward Herrera, Mislav Andjelkovic, Waldemar Acosta, Jake Grech, Carlos Alberto da Silva

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Mitchell Scerri

BOV Player of the Match: Mislav Andjelkovic (Birkirkara)