BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Gżira United 2

The game became an uphill for Naxxar on the 13th minute as they were reduced to ten men. Daren Falzon was sent off by the referee after being shown a straight red card following a violent conduct.

The Maroons went ahead five minutes later. Prince Mambouana’s shirt was pulled by Mohamed Belhadj and the referee ordered a penalty. Amadou Samb took charge of the spot kick and converted.

The referee's decision to award a penalty brought a lot of protests from Naxxar and the referee sent off Omar Borg from the substitutes bench prior to the goal.

Gżira made sure of the three points on the 70th minute. Roderick Briffa delivered a cross in the direction of Samb who headed the ball inside the net.

Following this result, Gżira consolidated their position with the top three sides, while Naxxar remain second from bottom.

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Luan Polli Gomes, Rafael Henriques, Mailson Souza Duarte Junior, Ryan Grech, Manolito Micallef, Daren Falzon, Duane Bonnici, Daniel Mateo Bustos, Mohamed Belhadj, Djilali Belhadj, Yuri De Jesus Messias

Gżira United starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Roderick Briffa, Sacha Borg, Prince Mambouana, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Zachary Scerri, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Haruna Garba, Andrew Cohen, Amadou Samb, Emmanuel Okoye

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, William Debattista

Fourth Official: Jude Amin Utulu

BOV Player of the Match: Andrew Cohen (Gżira)