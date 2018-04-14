BOV Premier League | St Andrews 1 – Birkirkara 0

The first match at the Hibernians stadium saw the teams of St Andrews and Birkirkara facing off each other in a match which was very important for both sides. Birkirkara needed a win to increase their chances of qualifying for the Europa League. On the other hand, a good result for St Andrews meant that Naxxar Lions will probably be relegated, while the Saints or Tarxien will go through the relegation / promotion play off.

The stripes were reduced to ten men on the 31st minute when Carlos Alberto da Silva was sent off following an incident with Matthew Gauci.

Saint Andrews lost a golden opportunity to go ahead on the 68th minute. Nikola Vukanac was brought down by Kevaughn Atkinson and the referee ordered a penalty. However, Kemar Reid’s shot from the eleven metres mark hit the upright.

Michael Woods’s side forged ahead on the 80th minute. Following a cross by Atkinson, Misael Miranda Gomez finished inside the net from close range.

Three minutes later, Jake Grech floored Reid inside the penalty area and the referee ordered another penalty. This time, Travis Blagrove’s shot was saved by Kristijan Naumovski.

Paul Zammit’s side ended up with nine men in the latter stages of the match as Grech was sent off after being shown his second yellow card.

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Adrian Borg, Misael Miranda Gomez, Martin Davis, Jason Vadelannoite, Adrian Martin, Matthew Gauci, Kevaughn Atkinson, Marcus Grima, Kemar Reid, Travis Blagrove

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Lucas Maia Jaques Varone, Nikola Vukanac, Matthew Guillaumier, Ryan Scicluna, Ognjen Rolovic, Waldemar Acosta, Terence Agius, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Carlos Alberto da Silva, Edward Herrera

Referee: Patrick Canepa (Gibraltar)

BOV Player of the Match: Kevaughn Atkinson (St Andrews)