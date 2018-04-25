UEFA Champions League | Bayern Munich 1 – Real Madrid 2

The second semi-final saw the teams of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid facing off each other for a place in the final. Bayern Munich eliminated Sevilla to make it through to the semi-final. On the other hand, Real Madrid eliminated Juventus following a highly controversial second leg.

During the first half, both teams had their fair share of possession as both sides were making mistakes during their build-up. The home side seemed to have the edge and went ahead through Kimmich. However, Marcelo had other thoughts as his stunning strike one minute prior to half-time sent Real Madrid level inside the break.

Bayern Munich suffered a setback after just six minutes as they lost Arjen Robben. The Dutch star suffered an injury and was replaced by Thiago Alcantara.

The German side created the first chance of the match after nineteen minutes. Rafinha’s shot from distance was neutralised by Navas.

Real Madrid hit back five minutes later. Carvajal fired a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area that was saved by Navas.

Bayern forged ahead on the 27th minute. James Rodriguez played Kimmich through on the right side and the latter went on a good run before sending a shot that went past Navas.

Jupp Heynckes was forced to make another forced substitution on the 34th minute. Boateng got injured as well and had to be replaced by Sule.

Hummels had a good chance to increase Bayern's advantage on the 41st minute. Following a corner, the ball went into the path of the German defener whose volley went over.

Bayern paid harshly for losing this opportunity as Real Madrid equalised on the 44th minute. Marcelo hit a spectacular low shot from outside the penalty area that gave Ulreich no chance.

The Bundesliga champions replied immediately. From a free-kick, Thiago delivered a cross that was met by Lewandowski who directed his header straight at Navas.

The scenario changed a bit during the second half as Real Madrid improved drastically and also managed to score again. The Germans seemed out of ideas, while Heynckes could not do much as he only had one substitution left.

Real Madrid went ahead for the first time in the match on the 57th minute. Rafinha made a dreadful mistake and allowed Vazquez to charge forward. The Spanish player delivered the ball towards Asensio whose finish ended up inside the net.

Bayern nearly equalised two minutes later. Ribery hit a low strike that forced a good save from Navas.

Navas denied Ribery again on the 63rd minute. The thirty-five year old saw his effort from inside the penalty area being blocked by Real Madrid’s custodian.

Ribery threatened Real Madrid once more on the 69th minute. This time, the French player went inside the penalty area and fired a shot that failed to hit the target.

Benzema had a good chance for the holders on the 76th minute. The French forward went past his marker and hit a shot that was blocked by Ulreich.

Lewandowski lost a golden chance to equalise on the 88th minute. The Polish striker received an excellent pass from Tolisso, but failed to hit the target from close range.

In the remaining minutes, Bayern had no other ideas as Real Madrid took a vital 2-1 away win.

Bayern Munich starting line-up: Sven Ulreich, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Rafinha, Javi Martinez, Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller, James Rodriguez, Frank Ribery, Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Daniel Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (The Netherlands)

Assistant Referees: Sander Van Roekel, Erwin Zeinstra

Additional Assistant Referees: Pol Van Boekel, Dennis Higler

Fourth Official: Charles Schaap