Abela promises 'massive' budget as he slams PN's economic credibility

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Monday’s budget will contain "massive" fiscal incentives, including higher pensions, business grants, stable electricity and fuel bills, and increased children's allowance.

All these measures, he added, will be implemented without introducing any new taxes.

Abela was closing the Labour Party’s general conference on Sunday, the eve of budget day.

"While other countries are raising taxes and reducing benefits, our country today is in a safe place," Abela told party activists.

The prime minister said the budget would not only have the biggest ever social outlay but would also invest in the digital sector to help the labour market and economy become less labour-intensive.

He emphasised that the measures to be announced could lead to Malta's economy being the strongest growing in the eurozone until 2030, according to International Monetary Fund projections.

Abela attacked the Nationalist Party's economic credentials, noting they had not even produced a pre-budget document this year. "If they don't even have someone to draft a pre-budget document, imagine how they could manage the country's economy and finances or even write and implement a budget," he said.

He reminded the conference that the same people who, during a Nationalist government, had raised the debt burden to 70%, increased utility bills and ruined the economy, were still around. By contrast, he said, the Labour government had kept public finances stable, reduced debt to 47% and would remain in line with targets agreed with the European Commission.

The prime minister said Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had estimated the PN's promises so far would cost €600 million, questioning how these would be financed. He said the Opposition had not presented a feasibility study to justify their proposals.

On planning reform, Abela said he continued meeting different people and groups to better understand their concerns. He accused the Nationalist Party of lying when it claimed that during yesterday's Cabinet meeting he said the government would still go ahead with the reform regardless of feedback received.

The prime minister cited the case of a couple whose baby needed care costing millions of euros as an example of how economic growth allows the government to support families in need. "After our intervention, their son is living a life of quality," he said.

Abela stressed that families saved an average of €6,000 over the last three years through subsidised electricity and fuel bills. “The Nationalist Party's biggest worry, if they were ever trusted with government, is that they wouldn't be able to sustain these increases that the Labour government is giving,” he said.

The conference, themed Strong Family, Guarantee For The Future, also heard from Labour Party President Alex Sciberras, who said the budget was not just a document but offered stability, continuity, support and dignity to people.

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg affirmed she would continue working to bring new reform ensuring no one needs to go abroad to become a parent.

Environment and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the government had the courage to take necessary decisions for the good of the country.

She explained that the planning discussion was on the national agenda to have stronger laws, adding that besides giving back Manoel Island to the people and protecting Ħondoq ir-Rummien, some 60 other environmental projects had been completed.