Former Brazilian superstar footballer Ronaldo in intensive care

The former footballer Ronaldo has reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Ibiza, after he came down with pneumonia.

Ronaldo, 41, was diagnosed with the illness after being rushed to Can Misses Hospital on the Spanish Island on Friday evening.

Ibizan newspaper Diario de Ibiza said he had requested to be transferred to a private hospital, Clinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario, later the same day.

The newspaper’s sources said the ex-footballer was still in intensive care, but was making good progress.

Ronaldo, who rose to international fame in the 1990s, and played for various clubs, including Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan, is widely considered to be one of the best football players of all time. He represented his country in three World Cups, including the 2002 edition, when Brazil won its fifth tournament title.