Malta national football teams get new director

The Malta Football Association has promoted Ivan Vella from national team manager to a bigger role, overseeing the operational and logistical aspects of national selections at all levels

17 August 2018, 7:30pm
Norman Darmanin Demajo (left) congratulating Ivan Vella on his new appointment as director of national teams
Ivan Vella, a long-standing official at the Malta Football Association has been appointed director of national teams, the association said.

This will be a significant step up for Vella, 44, who was manager of the senior national team.

He will now oversee the operational and logistical aspects of the national selections at all levels as part of the MFA’s reorganisation.

Norman Darmanin Demajo, the Malta FA president, said the increasing demands associated with the running of Malta’s national teams necessitated the creation of the new role.

“With his knowledge and sound background in the national teams’ sector, Ivan Vella was the best candidate for this post. In addition to his vast experience as manager of the senior national team, Ivan has also acquired international experience with UEFA and FIFA,” Darmanin Demajo said.

Vella said he would use his 20-year experience at the MFA to ensure a “coherent and professional approach” to the management of the national teams.

In 2016, Vella completed the UEFA certificate in football management.

