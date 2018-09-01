Pedro and Eden Hazard maintain Chelsea's 100% start

Maurizio Sarri started with Willian instead of Pedro from the side that grinded out a win over Newcastle United and saw them dominate possession.

Similar to Newcastle’s tactics last weekend, the Cherries were camped deep in the half after switching to a 3-4-3.

Eddie Howe, who handed debuts to record signing Jefferson Lemar and Diego Rico, had Asmir Begovic to thank for being on top form to keep out efforts from Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso, who also struck the post.

The second half followed a similar pattern leading to Sarri bringing on Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, showing the depth of the club’s midfield options.

It was the former Barcelona playmaker who broke the deadlock after a neat turn on the edge of the box with his shot taking a wicked deflection.

Hazard finished off the job with a nice turn of pace before firing the ball in to make it two goals in two games as Chelsea stay level with early pace setters Liverpool on 12 points.