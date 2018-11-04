BOV Premier League | Qormi 0 – Ħamrun Spartans 2

The Spartans forged ahead on the 36th minute. Following a corner, Triston Caruana hit a shot from outside the penalty area that went past Jamie Azzopardi.

Ħamrun doubled their advantage on the 70th minute. Caetano Calil delivered the ball towards Karl Micallef and the latter placed the ball inside the net.

Following this result, Ħamrun are now fifth in the table, while Qormi share the last place together with Senglea.

Qormi starting line-up: Jamie Azzopardi, Nedo Turkovic, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Seo In Kim, Manolito Micallef, Alan Abela, Gaetano Gesualdi, Alessio Cassar , Alexsandro Ferreira, Kassiano Soares Mendonca

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Enrico Pepe, Triston Caruana, Sebastian Nayar, Wilfried Domoraud, Matthew Gauci, Njongo Priso, Karl Micallef, Donneil Alain Moukanza, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Caetano Calil

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Roberto Vella

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Caetano Calil (Ħamrun)