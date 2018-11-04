menu

BOV Premier League | Qormi 0 – Ħamrun Spartans 2

Ħamrun secured their fourth win of the season as they overcame Qormi 2-0.

warren_zammit
4 November 2018, 5:25pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

The Spartans forged ahead on the 36th minute. Following a corner, Triston Caruana hit a shot from outside the penalty area that went past Jamie Azzopardi.

Ħamrun doubled their advantage on the 70th minute. Caetano Calil delivered the ball towards Karl Micallef and the latter placed the ball inside the net.

Following this result, Ħamrun are now fifth in the table, while Qormi share the last place together with Senglea.

Qormi starting line-up:  Jamie Azzopardi, Nedo Turkovic, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Seo In Kim, Manolito Micallef, Alan Abela, Gaetano Gesualdi, Alessio Cassar , Alexsandro Ferreira, Kassiano Soares Mendonca

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Enrico Pepe, Triston Caruana, Sebastian Nayar, Wilfried Domoraud, Matthew Gauci, Njongo Priso, Karl Micallef, Donneil Alain Moukanza, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Caetano Calil

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri
Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Roberto Vella
Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech
BOV Player of the Match: Caetano Calil (Ħamrun)

More in Football
BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Floriana 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Floriana 0
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Qormi 0 – Ħamrun Spartans 2
Football

BOV Premier League | Qormi 0 – Ħamrun Spartans 2
Warren Zammit
Inter hit five past Genoa
Football

Inter hit five past Genoa
Leicester win at Cardiff
Football

Leicester win at Cardiff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe