Mane fit to play against Paris Saint Germain

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been passed fit for the Reds' crucial Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The Senegal international was a doubt for the trip to the French capital having been struck down with illness.

But he took a full part in training at Melwood on Tuesday morning and will now travel with the rest of Jurgen Klopp's squad when they fly out of Merseyside later.

Upon landing in Paris, Mane will speak alongside Klopp at a press conference to preview a match that is likely to prove pivotal in their pursuit of a sixth continental title.

Despite their shock defeat to Red Star Belgrade last time out in the competition, the Reds know that victory in Parc des Princes could be enough to secure their place in the knockout stages while it could also potentially eliminate the Ligue 1 champions.

And Mane's presence will boost their chances of earning a first European win on the road this season having also lost out to Napoli in what is the most competitive group of this year's competition.

Former Southampton winger Mane played a pivotal role in Liverpool's run to the final of the competition in 2017-18, scoring in every round, including the defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Thus far he has scored just the one goal in this season's competition, but six goals in 12 Premier League matches suggest he is not short of confidence.