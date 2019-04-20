BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – Gzira United 1

Both sides came into this match on a high following last week’s results. With their win over Birkirkara, Mosta made sure that they will remain in the Premier League. On the other end, Gzira’s win over Floriana ensured that they will play in the Europa League for the second consecutive year.

Mosta made a flying start to the match as they forged ahead after just 6 minutes. Massimo Sammartino’s long ball forward from the right found Zachary Brincat who headed the ball past Anthony Curmi.

As time went by, Gzira took sole control of the match and dominated their opponents. However, they couldn’t make their pressure count as the Maroons failed to score.

Gzira hit back on the 17th minute. Clifford Gatt Baldacchino fired a powerful shot from distance that ended up marginally over.

The post denied Gzira three minutes later. From a free-kick, Edison Bilbao Zarate sent a thumping volley that stamped off the post.

Jesomnd Zerafa’s men lost another opportunity on the 27th minute. Sacha Borg drilled a low shot towards Harba whose back heel effort from close range was blocked by Andreas Vella.

The luck was definitely not on Gzira’s side as they were denied by the post twice on the 40th minute. First it was Garba who anticipated Andreas Vella, but saw his close range shot hitting the post. From the rebound, the ball went into the path of Nikolai Muscat who fired a shot from inside the penalty area that also stamped off the post.

Gzira remained on the offensive during the second half and threatened Mosta again on the 48th minute. Muscat drilled a low shot that forced a good save from Vella.

Mosta replied a two minutes later. Akeem Garnet Roach squared the ball towards James Brincat whose shot was pushed away by Curmi.

Gzira lost another chance on the 51st minute. Garba passed the ball towards Zarate and the latter failed to hit the target from inside the penalty area.

Ten minutes later, Corbalan sent a shot from inside the area that hit the side netting.

Gzira hit the post for the fourth time on the 70th minute. Substitute Andrew Cohen fired a stunning shot that hit the upright. The ball fell for Muscat who placed the ball inside the net. However, the goal was disallowed as the assistant referee raised his flag for an offside.

On the other end, Demir Imeri tried his luck from a free-kick, bu this shot went over.

Gzira remained dominant, but kept on losing numerous chances on goal. Another opportunity which they failed to make something of was created on the 84th minute. Following a corner, Joseph Domoraud’s first time strike sailed over.

Garba finally equalised for Gzira during the additional time. The forward managed to make space for himself inside the penalty area before firing a low shot that gave Vella no chance.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Jonas Rodriguez Ekani, Gianluca Cuomo, Duane Bonnici (James Brincat-45), Massimo Sammartino (Kurt Zammit-89), Rafael Morisco, Tyrone Farrugia, Akeem Garnet Roach, Demir Imeri (Kyle Frendo-80), Bob Tobi Jnohope, Zachary Brincat

Gzira United starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Nikolai Muscat, Zachary Scerri, Rodolfo Soares, Juan Carlos Corbalan (Fernando Barbosa-89), Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Roderick Briffa (Joseph Sofian Domoraud-52), Gianmarco Conti (Andrew Cohen – 52), Sacha Borg, Haruna Zambuk Garba

Referee: Alex Johnson

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Andrea Sciriha

BOV Player of the Match: Rafael Morisco (Mosta)