menu

BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – St Andrews 1

St Andrews can keep on believing that they can retain their Premier League status as they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Floriana.

warren_zammit
22 April 2019, 8:55pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

St Andrews scored the all-important goal on the 67th minute. From a free-kick, Matthew Woo Ling’s effort seemed easy for Akpan; however, Floriana’s goalkeeper let the ball filter through his fingers and ended up inside the net.

This result means that St Andrews remain 12th in the table, two points ahead of Qormi who today managed to surprise Birkirkara.

The final encounter for St Andrews will be against Gzira.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Clyde Borg, Kristian Keqi, Brandon Paiber, Jurgen Pisani, Tiago Galvao da Silva, Alex Cini, Ulises Arias, Arthur Oyama, Ezequeil Cesani, Marcelina Emerson

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Alex Satariano, Kevyn Mcfarlane, Travis Blagrove, Aidan Jake Friggieri, Joseph Farrugia, Kurt Magro, Jacob Walker, Martin Davis, Luke Sciberras, Matthew Woo Ling

Referee: Philip Farrugia
Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Dusan Petrovic
Fourth Official: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Matthew Woo Ling (St Andrews)

More in Football
BOV Premier League | Senglea 0 – Hibernians 2
Football

BOV Premier League | Senglea 0 – Hibernians 2
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Qormi 1 – Birkirkara 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Qormi 1 – Birkirkara 0
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – St Andrews 1
Football

BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – St Andrews 1
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Tarxien Rainbows 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Tarxien Rainbows 0
Warren Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.