BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – St Andrews 1

St Andrews scored the all-important goal on the 67th minute. From a free-kick, Matthew Woo Ling’s effort seemed easy for Akpan; however, Floriana’s goalkeeper let the ball filter through his fingers and ended up inside the net.

This result means that St Andrews remain 12th in the table, two points ahead of Qormi who today managed to surprise Birkirkara.

The final encounter for St Andrews will be against Gzira.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Clyde Borg, Kristian Keqi, Brandon Paiber, Jurgen Pisani, Tiago Galvao da Silva, Alex Cini, Ulises Arias, Arthur Oyama, Ezequeil Cesani, Marcelina Emerson

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Alex Satariano, Kevyn Mcfarlane, Travis Blagrove, Aidan Jake Friggieri, Joseph Farrugia, Kurt Magro, Jacob Walker, Martin Davis, Luke Sciberras, Matthew Woo Ling

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Matthew Woo Ling (St Andrews)