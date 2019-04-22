BOV Premier League | Qormi 1 – Birkirkara 0

Qormi scored the winning goal 10 minutes from time. Wellington de Oliveira’s effort was blocked by the defence. The ball fell for Antonio Rozzi whose shot from the edge of the penalty area went past kristijan Naumovski.

Following this result, Qormi will need nothing less than a win against Mosta in order to stand a chance of avoiding relegation.

On the other end, Birkirkara’s aspirations of clinching a spot in the Europa League through the league faded away. Their only hope is to win the FA Trophy which looks quite difficult considering their current form.

Qormi starting line-up: David Cassar, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Antonio Rozzi, Alan Abela, Michael Borg, Wellington de Oliveira, Jordy Lokando, Mohamed Bangoura, Lucas Santana, Romeu Pericles Romao

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Mislav Andjelkovic, Maurizio Vella, Johann Bezzina, Clayton Failla, Eduardo Ferreira dos Santos, Nikola Vukanac, Michael Mifsud, Cain Attard, Terence Agius, Jorge Pereira da Silva

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Glen Tonna

BOV Player of the Match: Wellington de Oliveira (Qormi)